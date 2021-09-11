CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Purdue Northwest Defeat Oilers.

findlay.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oilers lost a closly contested battle to the Purdue Northwest Pride at Pepsi Field in Hammond, Indiana on Saturday Sep. 11, 2021. The Oilers started the game off strong with a goal in the 8th minute by sophmore Zach Lauron assisted by sophmore Nick McCrackin and sophmore Mitchell Hanosh. It was all Purdue Northwest from that point on with them scoring two goals on two shots. The first in the 12th minute by Ryan Moran and the second by Pau Aron in the 45th minute to start off the second half.

athletics.findlay.edu

Comments / 1

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Game Off
