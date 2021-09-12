CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Senior communities offering lifestyles

By Metro Creative Graphics
Daily Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving life to the fullest does not need to stop when adults near or reach retirement age. Age-restricted housing communities once bore the stereotype of having limited recreational options and dated surroundings. But modern senior homes and facilities are all about catering to active lifestyles – with some communities offering resort-like amenities and pristine properties. Furthermore, certain communities provide niche offerings for people who are looking for something even a little more different.

secondwavemedia.com

AARP program offers assistance to unemployed seniors in Isabella County

The AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) has changed the odds for local unemployed seniors. Operating out of the William and Janet Strickler Nonprofit Center in Mt. Pleasant, the program works to pair unemployed seniors with host agencies to gain work-based training and skill development through community service activities. The program has become crucial in fighting the lasting financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Communities provide services as America’s seniors age in place

According to AARP, three out of four adults over age 50 want to “age in place.”. They want to live in their own homes and communities as they grow older. Stephanie Hecksel is Access Manager from the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. She says seniors may have changing...
ADVOCACY
Morning Journal

Lorain Community Senior Center hosting block watch meeting, craft fair

The next Eastside Block Watch meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 21, at the Lorain Community Senior Center, 3361 Garfield Blvd. The speaker will be Brandy Chanel from the Lorain County Solid Waste. The general public is invited to attend. Also, there is still time to sign up...
LORAIN, OH
State
Florida State
local21news.com

Multiple senior living communities to require vaccination for employees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Eight senior living communities in Lancaster County are planning to make vaccination mandatory for all employees. According to a release made public by the Willow Valley Communities public relations team the locations include:. Brethren Village. Garden Spot Village. Landis Communities. Luthercare. Mennonite Home Communities. Moravian Manor...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
News On 6

Life Senior Services Offers Free Rides For Seniors Needing Vaccine Appointments

Life Senior Services is offering a free ride service to help seniors get to COVID vaccine appointments. They saw a lot of people using the shuttle at the beginning of the year, but then it slowed down over the summer. Now it's picking back up because a lot of people are scheduling booster shot appointments, so Life Senior Services just wants to remind seniors this is still available to them if they need a ride.
TULSA, OK
williamsonherald.com

Morning Pointe gives back to community partners on National Senior Living Week

Morning Pointe Senior Living communities across the Southeast are exhibiting their “Compassion, Community, Caring”-themed events for this year’s National Senior Living Week. Designed to provide an opportunity for residents, staff and volunteers to celebrate the senior living industry, many Morning Pointe communities are planning wonderful activities not only in celebration,...
BRENTWOOD, TN
New Haven Register

Senior Services adds new 50+ fitness class offerings

For those looking to live a more active lifestyle and stay on top of their health, Senior Services is adding even more options to their wide variety of fitness classes for adults aged 50+. Most classes are low-cost at $2-4 per class, with punch card options available. Some classes, such as Tai Chi and Zumba, offer the first class free, providing seniors with the opportunity to try a class at no obligation.
YOGA
Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers tech classes, greeting card workshop

Hello, Shawnee! Technology is a big component of our society! We often use technology to make our lives easier and efficient, but at times it can be confusing. The younger generation has grown up with technology in almost every aspect of their lives, so they seem to know it inside and out. But if you are like me, sometimes I need tips or instructions to “help” my smart phone behave! And if I better understand the “why” behind the technology process, it becomes easier to use.
SHAWNEE, OK
Lockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Alzheimer's community forum slated

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease today. There are more than 400,000 people in New York state living with Alzheimer's disease and the number is projected to reach 460,000 by 2025. Lockport and...
LOCKPORT, NY
inmaricopa.com

Koczor: Nonprofit offers variety of services to seniors

The nonprofit Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens was incorporated in 1974 and designated an Area Agency on Aging. It is part of a national network of more than 650 organizations established under the Older Americans Act. It receives state and federal funding to offer a broad roster of services. Over...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
beverlypress.com

LGBT center’s Pride Pantry offers a lifeline to seniors

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry opened in a new space on Sept. 3 at the center’s Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood. Bags of fresh produce and boxes of dry goods are being distributed each week from a building at 1111 Las Palmas Ave. The pantry is located one block east of its initial location on McCadden Place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Rose Park Senior Center offering food bank for those 55 and older

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — September is Hunger Action Month, and the Rose Park Senior Center has a senior-focused pantry for people who are at least 55 years old. In partnership with the Food Bank of West Central Texas (WCT) and the City of Abilene, they are looking to provide food to seniors in the Key City.
ABILENE, TX
nbc15.com

Tiny Shops, Café And Salon Offer Shopping and Employment for Seniors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Then and Now Adult Day Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Then and Now Adult Day Center, visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/. Then & Now Adult Day Center is a new...
MADISON, WI
floridaconstructionnews.com

Ryan starts construction of four-story Venice senior living community

Ryan Companies US, Inc. says it and Grand Living Management have started building a senior living community in Venice on the Gulf Coast. The 235,267 sq. ft. Grand Living at Wellen Park project will include nearly 200 apartments, the developers says. “Ryan and Grand Living have a proven track record...
VENICE, FL
cbs19news

JABA closes community senior centers due to COVID-19 case increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson Area Board for Aging has closed its community senior centers and adult care centers for the rest of September. According to a post on the organization's website, the centers will be closed through Oct. 1 and the Shining Star Preschool is closed until Sept. 20.
HEALTH SERVICES
residentnews.net

Senior living community hosts event, raises donations, supplies for students

The Windsor at Ortega community, which provides assisted living and memory care for its residents, hosted a back-to-school supply drive and professional mixer on August 4 to help students at Ortega, Venetia and Timuquan elementary schools have a good start to the new school year. Those who attended were encouraged to donate school supplies and monetary gifts. Every person who donated was given a raffle ticket to try to win a Grand Door Prize.
CHARITIES
WMDT.com

Home Instead offers free program to boost nutrition, social activity in seniors

BERLIN, Md. – Home Instead Senior Care is offering a new way to stay healthy and social. They’re launching a new program called the Companionship Diet. The idea is to encourage families to eat a meal with their loved ones living in nursing homes and elderly care facilities. “We understand that having a companion or interaction with somebody else while they’re eating can reduce the negative aspect of not having enough nutrition, and of course it also engages them mentally and physically,” said Home Instead care consultant Crystal Heiser.
RECIPES
Commercial Observer

ORIGIN Construction to Build $75M Senior Living Community in Port St. Lucie

Florida-based ORIGIN Construction won a bid to build a 60-acre senior rental development called America Walks, a gated community that will hold more than 400 units in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The $75 million, 727,550-square-foot project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023. “The Port St. Lucie...
CONSTRUCTION

