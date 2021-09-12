CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

(Published in the Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the City of Norman, Consolidated Annual Performance Report for the Community Development Block Grant Program for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021 has been completed. Copies will be available for citizen review in the office of the CDBG/Grants Manager located at 201 “A” West Gray, during regular business hours beginning September 14, 2020. The report will be submitted to the Department of Housing & Urban Development no later than September 30, 2021.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Norman, OK
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy