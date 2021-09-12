(Published in the Norman Trans...
Notice is hereby given that the City of Norman, Consolidated Annual Performance Report for the Community Development Block Grant Program for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021 has been completed. Copies will be available for citizen review in the office of the CDBG/Grants Manager located at 201 “A” West Gray, during regular business hours beginning September 14, 2020. The report will be submitted to the Department of Housing & Urban Development no later than September 30, 2021.marketplace.normantranscript.com
