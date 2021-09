Though the mouthfeel is deceptively light, this has so much going on it will require some concentrated attention to take it all in. Wild blackberry fruit, peppery herbs, tannins with black tea flavors, hints of cinnamon and more are in the mix. Though finished at just 13% alcohol, it's ripened to the exact point of perfection for the site and the vintage. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO