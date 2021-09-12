CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Newly Declassified FBI Report on 9/11 Does Not Prove Saudi Government Involvement

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A heavily redacted declassified document released by the FBI on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks does not contain proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit. The 16-page summary report provides details of the contacts two Saudi hijackers had in the weeks before the attacks, based on an interview conducted in 2015, but does not draw direct ties to the Saudi government. President Joe Biden has asked the Justice Department to review classified documents under pressure from victims’ families who have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming the Saudi government was complicit in the terror plot. Additional documents are expected to be declassified in the coming months.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Intel Operatives Charged With Hacking on Behalf of UAE

Three members of a clandestine team of more than a dozen former U.S. intelligence operatives, recruited by the United Arab Emirates to surveil other governments and enemies of the state, will face federal charges in the United States. According to Justice Department documents filed Tuesday, the former cyber-agents—Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke—will face charges of conspiring to violate hacking laws and military export restriction violations.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Cop Told Friend Where Lawmakers Hid on Jan. 6, Report Says

Three of six Capitol Police officers facing disciplinary action over their handling of the Jan. 6 insurrection are under scrutiny for allegedly posing for selfies with the alleged rioters, while another is accused of divulging the secure location where lawmakers were evacuated during the chaos. Internal documents obtained by McClatchy News detail the evidence obtained by the police department’s Office of Professional Responsibility in its probe of the officers’ conduct. In one case, the FBI tipped off the police department that one of its officers was shown in a Facebook photo with suspected rioters, according to the report. The unnamed officer later said he’d posed with the suspect because he recognized him as an “alpha male” in the riots and wanted to have the photo to be able to identify him later. The internal documents note, however, that the officer apparently made no attempt to collect the suspect’s information.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Boots Anti-Vaxx Group Under New 'Social Harm' Rules

In a move that will crack down on some of the most extreme and well-organized extremist groups, Facebook’s security team said Thursday that it will more aggressively go after groups that engage in “Coordinated Social Harm”—a term aimed at online clubs that are evading the company’s existing rules while engaged in threatening offline behavior.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Left U.K. to Become ISIS Bride Begs Forgiveness for Joining ‘Death Cult’

A 22-year-old British woman who fled her home to join ISIS is lamenting her decision and wants to return to Britain, according to The Washington Post. Shamima Begum said her decision to join the extremist group at 15 was the result of teenage disillusionment, and she thought she was “doing the right thing as a Muslim,” said Begum in an interview with Good Morning Britain.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Putin Admits ‘Several Dozen’ People Close to Him Have COVID

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed Thursday that “several dozen people” within his orbit at the Kremlin have tested positive for COVID-19. The admission, made during a videoconference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, comes after the Russian leader told government officials this week that he was forced into his bunker after having close contact with a staffer infected with the virus. “You know that, unfortunately, I was forced to cancel my trip to Dushanbe at the last minute,” he told the security alliance Thursday. “But that is connected with the fact that, in my inner circle, as you know, cases of coronavirus infection were detected, and it’s not one, not two, but several dozen people,” he told the conference, which he had been slated to attend in person before news of the Kremlin COVID outbreak broke. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters Putin would likely have to quarantine “for a week, at minimum,” though he said he could not say the “exact number of days.” As for upcoming parliamentary elections this weekend, Peskov noted that the Russian leader is registered to vote electronically and it’s “unlikely” he would leave self-isolation in order to vote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Biden Admin Using Israel Data on Waning Vax Efficacy to Push Booster Shots: Report

Despite being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Israel is in the midst of a massive surge of COVID infections. Now, the Biden administration is using unpublished research from Israel to guide its effort to get booster shots in Americans’ arms as soon as next week, according to sources cited by Politico. The Israel data, which will reportedly be made public this week, suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization decreases over time. The shot’s protection against mild and moderate illness is also believed to decrease over time. Some CDC and FDA officials have disagreed with the Biden administration’s push to start booster shots, saying it’s not supported by domestic data.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Must Get Vaccinated by Mid-December or Face Dismissal: Pentagon

Army guidelines published Tuesday outline the timeline that soldiers will need to abide by to comply with President Joe Biden’s mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations. All members of active-duty units will need to be vaccinated by Dec. 15, all Reserve and National Guard members by June 30, 2022. If they refuse, soldiers may be suspended or dismissed. Roughly 83 percent of all members of the military have been vaccinated against the respiratory virus, according to the Defense Department. “While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counseled by their chain of command and medical providers, continued failure to comply could result in administrative or nonjudicial punishment—to include relief of duties or discharge from the service,” the guidelines read.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Chief Prosecutor Asks Judge to Charge Haitian PM in President’s Assassination

The investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president took a bombshell turn on Tuesday with the country’s chief prosecutor asking a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry and ban him from leaving the country. Since President Jovenel Moïse’s death, questions have swirled around whether it was an inside job. Chief prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude is demanding an explanation for two phone calls between Henry and the key suspect, Joseph Badio, hours after Moïse’s death. At the time of the calls, Badio, who had been recently fired from Haiti’s Ministry of Justice for violating ethical rules, was near Moise’s home. On Tuesday, the prosecutor asked to speak with Henry regarding the new findings. “There are enough compromising elements...to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” he wrote in his order.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Mercer Family Gave $20 Million to Dark Money Group During 2020 Election

The billionaire Mercer family donated $20 million to a so-called dark money group in the run-up to the 2020 election, according to financial disclosure forms released Wednesday, CNBC reports. Robert and Rebekah Mercer’s family foundation gave $20 million to Donors Trust, an organization whose legal structure allows the donors to conceal the final recipients of their contributions. The Mercers were key financial backers of Donald Trump’s rise during his first presidential campaign but later distanced themselves from him. According to CNBC, Donors Trust gave money to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the white nationalist publication VDARE in 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Reputed Colombo Crime Family Boss Among 12 Nabbed in NYC

The 86-year-old alleged boss of the Colombo crime family was arrested by the feds along with 11 others in New York City on Tuesday, according to reports citing law enforcement sources. The New York Daily News reports that Andrew “Mush” Russo, the reputed crime family boss, was nabbed along with an underboss and several other associates. The suspects were all due to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon. According to NBC News, the charges against them involved alleged health care fraud and union-related corruption. Of the New York City organized crime scene, the Colombo crime family is the youngest of five. The NYPD and FBI declined to comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Declassified#9 11#Saudi#The Justice Department
TheDailyBeast

Florida Nurse Admits She Threatened to Kill Kamala Harris for $53,000

A Florida nurse had pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of unhinged rants. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, is now facing five years in prison. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Phelps admitted in federal court that she sent her imprisoned husband several video messages of her screaming, rantingm and saying she had taken $53,000 to kill Harris. She said she’d carry out the hit within 50 days. Phelps also sent pictures of herself with guns and then, two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit, the department said. Some videos were reportedly filmed by her children.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Takes Privileged Newsom Over Extremist Elder

SAN DIEGO—California Republicans, and the leading Republican challenger in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election, Larry Elder, showed the country a neat trick. One can be a sore loser before one actually loses. No point in waiting until the last minute, I guess. The Elder campaign and the GOP started claiming that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong Activists Jailed for Attending a Candlelight Vigil

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong who attended last year’s candlelight vigil in memory of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been sentenced to jail. The defendants included well-known and seasoned rally organizers such as Albert Ho and Figo Chan, and former lawmakers like Eddie Chu. Nine of the group will be imprisoned for periods of between six and 10 months; three other activists have received suspended sentences. All 12 pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized assembly, with seven facing an extra charge of inciting others to do so, too.
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Bill Gross’ Lawyer Suggests Anti-Semitism Impacted Cop Visit

Testimony in billionaire Bill Gross’ noise complaint saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, when his lawyer questioned whether one of the cops who showed up at his house in July was anti-Semitic. Gross’ neighbor had called the police alleging that Gross had violated a restraining order and was once again harassing him by blasting music. When they arrived, Gross refused to exit his pool, claiming in court documents that he was worried about being captured on video without his shirt on. “That is the type of people they are,” Laguna Beach corporal James Gramer said, in comments that were captured by bodycam footage. As the Orange County Register first reported, Gross’ attorney Patricia Glaser suggested the comments were targeted at his new wife, Amy, who is Jewish. The officer said that he was just commenting on the couple’s intransigence. “We have real concerns without respect to how that expression has been utilized in the past to deprecate Jews,” Glaser told The Daily Beast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Holmes’ Father-in-Law Went Undercover to Dupe Media at Trial

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ father-in-law went incognito as a “concerned citizen” and chatted up the media during jury selection at her federal trial, according to an NPR report. On Tuesday, tech reporter Bobby Allyn revealed this bit of intrigue, which seems fitting for a Silicon Valley startup said to have run on secrecy, deception and the monitoring of its own employees. According to Allyn, San Diego hotel kingpin Bill Evans, dad to Holmes’ husband Billy, entered the California courthouse wearing a baseball cap and puffer jacket and introduced himself as “Hanson.” The mystery man told journalists that he “fix[ed] up old cars for a living” and was there as a media watchdog. Asked if he knew Holmes, the man allegedly said, “Do I know her? Does anyone know her? What does it even mean to know someone these days?” He added: “No journalist has ever told the real story about her.”
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Florida Landlord Tells Tenants: Get Vaxxed or Get Out

People across the U.S. have found they need to be vaccinated from COVID-19 to eat, work, and party. Some Florida residents will now need it if they want to continue living in their current apartment. A landlord in Lauderhill, Florida, a city northwest of Fort Lauderdale, has mandated his tenants and building employees be vaccinated from the virus to keep their lease and jobs. The move, instituted last month, outraged some of his existing tenants, one of whom filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to renew her lease without having to disclose her vaccination status. Two workers have also quit due to the policy.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Sen. Absurdly Demands Blinken Expose Biden’s ‘Censorer’

While questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) suddenly felt compelled to grill Blinken on whether or not anyone in the White House has been deputized to “push the button” and cut President Joe Biden’s mic if he goes off-topic. “Senator, I really don’t know what you’re referring to,” Blinken replied, while trying to keep a straight face. Risch was talking about a non-event the day before, which was reported by right-wing media as evidence of some sort of Democratic conspiracy. “This isn’t the first time the White House intervened in blocking Biden from being heard by the general public,” Fox News howled.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Appeals Court Revives Devin Nunes’ Libel Claim Over Esquire Story

A federal appeals court Wednesday revived Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) claim that a reporter who tweeted out a story the lawmaker had sued over amounted to libel, Politico reported. Nunes had sued Ryan Lizza over an Esquire story that detailed his family moving their farming operations to Iowa, rejecting an implication that they had employed undocumented workers. The court rejected Nunes’ defamation claim, but in its written opinion on Wednesday, the judges said Lizza’s tweet resharing the article after the suit was brought reasonably amounted to republishing it. That action is “suggestive enough to render it plausible that Lizza, at that point, engaged in ‘the purposeful avoidance of the truth,’” the court wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy