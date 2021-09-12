CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Seahawks: Staff picks and predictions for Week 1

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are all set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the regular-season opener.

The Colts haven’t won an opener since the 2013 season and find themselves as 2.5-point underdogs to the Seahawks in this matchup. Additionally, the experts around the league are siding mostly with the visitors to win this matchup.

As they gave their picks, it’s time for the Colts Wire staff to give ours. Here are the staff picks and predictions for Week 1:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Seahawks 23, Colts 21

I kept flipping on who to choose to win this opener, and it very well could go either way. However, there seems to be a little too much going against the Colts even though they are at home to begin the season. It’s going to be close throughout, but the Seahawks come away with the win.

The Colts offense should be fine enough, but I am a little concerned about how efficient the offense will be. The Seahawks pass rush shouldn’t scare the offense even without left tackle Eric Fisher. My concerns come mostly from the lack of reps Carson Wentz has gotten with his current teammates. Maybe I’m overstating things, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was a bit rusty to start the season. I still expect a solid game from the rushing attack and Jonathan Taylor.

Defensively, the key matchup will be Kwity Paye against Duane Brown. He’s an X-factor if he can make some impact plays while the biggest question comes in the secondary. Xavier Rhodes is out with a calf injury so the entire unit will have to make up for his absence against Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, two playmakers who crush zone coverage.

It will be close but the rust of the offense and the dynamic duo of Lockett and Metcalf will be too much to overcome on Sunday.

Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL): Colts 28, Seahawks 17

The Colts finally have to win an opening game, right? The path starts through Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line dominating the ground game coming out of the gates. This allows Indianapolis to play clock control for the majority of the game and for Carson Wentz to play as efficiently as possible to get the team out to a two-score lead.

But, knowing the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, they start to make their comeback by taking advantage of Xavier Rhodes’ absence. D.K. Metcalf ends up being a nightmare to the secondary as they struggle to contain him.

Sitting at 21-21 in the 4th quarter, Wentz leads a methodical drive to give the Colts the 28-21 lead but left Wilson too much time on the clock. Seattle marches down to get the touchdown so they can force overtime but lady luck makes an appearance and Jason Myers shanks the PAT to give Indianapolis their first 1-0 start since 2013.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Seahawks 28, Colts 21

The Colts open up the season with a tough challenge in Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Indy has not won a season opener since 2013, and sadly that Week 1 slump will continue this year.

The Seahawks have built a solid passing game with D.K. Metcalf proving to be one of the best receivers in the league. He will be priority No. 1 for the Colts secondary, with Rock Ya-Sin likely ending up on the third-year stud.

Another cause for concern is Carson Wentz, who has had a full week of practice after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has not had a full preseason to prepare with this young cast of receivers, which could lead to some miscommunication early in the game.

If the Colts want to win this one, they will have to get after Russell Wilson and contain him outside of the pocket. The addition of Kwity Paye should help with that.

In the end, the Colts will be outmatched down the stretch in a game that will start slow and heat up in the second half. Look for Mike Strachan to have a big day against a secondary that struggled much of last year.

Nick Melillo (@CircleCity21): Colts 31, Seahawks 27

I’m going to guess 31-27. It should be a close game with a bit more scoring. Not having Xavier Rhodes in the secondary will make stoping the Seattle wideouts a great first test. Also excited to see Kwity Paye battle Duane Brown and maybe get a sack to start his season. I think Jonathan Taylor’s level of success running the ball will decide who wins this game as the offense goes through him. Colts win a close game perhaps on a last-minute field goal by our bespectacled friend Rodrigo Blankenship.

IN THIS ARTICLE
