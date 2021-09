Have you ever wanted to be a spy and ever think how well you would do in certain situations? Situations like defusing a bomb, pretending to be someone else, or even try to escape a deadly situation. Sure we can all say how we would think we would do, but until we are put into those situations, we may never really know. It’s fun to imagine about the what if, but sometimes it is more fun in the doing that can really show our true character. So does developer Schell Games return to give us more of what we know and love about the spy game? Let’s find out with I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar for the PlayStation VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO