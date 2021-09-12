Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law

(Des Moines, IA) — Flags will be flying at half-staff across Iowa Friday in honor of a Marine from Red Oak who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page and 12 other US service members were killed in the August 26th ISIS attack near the Kabul airport. Governor Kim Reynolds said in her order, “I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.” Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha. The Purple Heart recipient will be buried tomorrow with full military honors in Omaha.

