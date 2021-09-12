CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has declined to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect. The ruling came Friday in a lawsuit filed by Frances Parr of Council Bluffs. She is the mother of twin boys. She sued the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and several state officials last month in Polk County District Court. She sought an order halting enforcement of the law, arguing the law Reynolds signed in May violates her constitutional rights.

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies.
Congresswoman Axne Backs COVID Vaccine Requirement For Federal Workers

(West Des Moines, IA) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is supporting the president’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors. Iowa’s lone Democrat in Congress says “it’s absolutely what we should do. You know, government should never shut down and government needs to be here to serve the people…same with the military.” Axne says she will defer to OSHA and CDC when it comes to requiring workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly. A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee says President Biden’s executive orders — like the ones on vaccinations — are “unconstitutional” and taking away “the rights of Hawkeye Staters.” Iowa ranks 23rd in nation with 52-point-eight percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowa Supreme Court Sets December 1st As Deadline For New Political Boundaries

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has set December 1st as the deadline for Iowa lawmakers to approve new boundaries for Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency will release new maps Thursday, part of the once every 10 years process of redrawing congressional and legislative district lines based on new U-S Census data. That data showing shifts in Iowa’s population didn’t get delivered until August — four months late — making it impossible to meet the September 15th constitutional deadline for having a redistricting plan approved.
Plan proposes big changes in Iowa’s congressional districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s four congressional districts would include two that lean heavily toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties would have a chance at winning under proposed redistricting maps released Thursday by a nonpartisan agency. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes. Public hearings are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Legislature then is scheduled to meet in special session beginning Oct. 5 to consider the first proposal. Legislative leaders of both parties said they’re reviewing the maps. Lawmakers can only approve or reject the first maps without amendment.
US State Department: Iowa Expected To Receive 400 Afghan Evacuees

(Washington, DC) — The U-S State Department is reporting that Iowa is expected to receive 400 Afghanistan evacuees from the first group arriving in the country. Thirty-seven thousand evacuees are going to be resettled around the country. They fled from their homes in Afghanistan when the U-S decided to withdraw its troops last month while ending the long war. The Biden administration has reportedly asked Congress for funding to pay for the resettlement of 65 thousand Afghans by the end of September and 95 thousand by this month next year.
More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
House Speaker: “It’s A Very Stressful Situation”

(Des Moines, IA) — Members of the Iowa Legislature get their first peek at the new maps for the state’s four congressional districts and 150 legislative districts. House Speaker Pat Grassley tells reporters it’s going to be stressful today (Thursday). Lawmakers will gather at the Capitol to see where the new political boundaries are. Redistricting was supposed to be worked on last spring, but the U-S Census Bureau didn’t release the needed information until August. That’s when the Legislative Services Agency started its work. The Census Bureau blames the COVID-19 pandemic for delays. Iowa legislators must live in the district they represent, so some could find themselves needing to move or give up their seats.
Judge Declines To Halt Enforcement Of Iowa Law On Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — A judge in Polk County District Court has declined to halt the enforcement of an Iowa law on mask requirements in public schools. Frances Parr of Council Bluffs had sued the state of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and several state officials. The suit was filed last month in Des Moines. Parr was seeking an order that would halt the enforcement of the law. She argued that it violates her constitutional rights. The judge determined there was no evidence any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the prohibition hadn’t been signed into law.
Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. Another 64 deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 6,401. Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January. The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas. About 87% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.
Long-time aide to Republican Governors Branstad and Reynolds Wins Special Election

(Ankeny, IA) — Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
State Awards $97.5 Million in Broadband Grants to 39 Applicants

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa is awarding more than 97-million dollars in broadband infrastructure grants. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says 39 of 178 applicants received funding through this round of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 300-million dollars in grants was requested. Governor Reynolds said, it is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. The governor says these awards will go a long way toward meeting that need, and “we won’t stop here.” The governor says the state will expedite a new grant opportunity using American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to build on the state program.
Iowa Governor Makes Change In Main Spokesperson

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor’s political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Reynolds Orders Flags Half-Staff Friday For Marine Killed in Afghanistan

(Des Moines, IA) — Flags will be flying at half-staff across Iowa Friday in honor of a Marine from Red Oak who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page and 12 other US service members were killed in the August 26th ISIS attack near the Kabul airport. Governor Kim Reynolds said in her order, “I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.” Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha. The Purple Heart recipient will be buried tomorrow with full military honors in Omaha.
Iowa Transportation Commission Approves Driver’s License Rule Changes

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Transportation Commission is giving the green light to some driver’s license rule changes to comply with changes passed by lawmakers in the last legislative session. DOT Motor Vehicle Division director Melissa Gillett says one change involves school licenses. She says the changes allow driving for farm-related purposes with a minor school license if the holder is employed by a farm and the distance driven is no more than 50 miles. Those who are 14-and-half can get a minor school license and drive to and from school and school activities by themselves between 5 a-m and 10 p-m. This was not permitted last year. The Transportation Commission also approved rules allowing drivers who have a commercial driver’s license or CDL to renew online.
Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University has announced that its student crew club must stay off the water at least for now after an inquiry faulted the university and the club’s leaders in the drowning deaths of two members. The Ames Tribune reports that Iowa State made the announcement Monday when it released the preliminary findings of a pair of investigations into the March 28 deaths of 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni. The suspension of the crew club will last for at least the remainder of the current school year while health and safety measures are adopted.
Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Complaints Against Republican Senators

(Des Moines, IA) — The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that they say could put medically vulnerable students, staff, and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn’t an ethics violation. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque who voted against the bill, says she’s sympathetic to the concerns of parents — but Jochum says the Senate Ethics Committee isn’t the proper forum to resolve the issue.
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Congressional Democrats have set out to pass ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs. But that’s not how many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home. For them, Washington’s spending boom has become a chance to deliver the goods, and win headlines and perhaps bipartisan support in their districts. Iowa rep. Cindy Axne was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and was unhappy none of the money was targeted for a home-state industry, ethanol, and biodiesel. In the weeks since she’s won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint will include money for renewable fuels. And now she’s on board.
Iowa’s Obesity Rate Rises to 36.5 % in 2020

(Des Moines, IA) — A new report and CDC numbers show Iowa’s adult obesity rate rose significantly from 2019 to 2020. The study by the non-profit Trust for America’s Health found 36-and-a-half percent of adult Iowans were considered obese last year, putting Iowa among 16 states with a rate above 35-percent. The adult obesity rate was 33-point-nine percent in 2019. The Trust’s Dara Lieberman says the shift in many people’s daily routines and a reported decrease in physical activity during the pandemic may have contributed to the increase. Lieberman says obesity is linked to an increased risk for many conditions like diabetes, heart disease and even getting severely ill from COVID-19. Iowa is tied with Delaware for the seventh highest obesity rate in the country.
