Running brand On priced its initial public offering above its target range to raise $746.4 million on Tuesday. The performance shoe maker sold 31.1 million shares for $24 each, compared to its initial goal of $18 to $20 per share, bringing the company’s value to over $6 billion, Reuters reported. The Swiss footwear brand, which is backed by tennis champion Roger Federer, filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ONON. Like many running brands, On has seen explosive growth in the last two years. Since its...

