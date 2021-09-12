Michele Bailey of The Blazing Group and My Big Idea: “Know yourself

Embrace the chaos and focus on what needs your attention most — being CEO of a startup can feel a little like a game of wackamole. Every aspect of the business needs to be better, but I try to think of my role as the founder/CEO as adding energy to the aspect of the business that needs it most at that time. Before we had an amazing sales leader, I was spending all of my time on sales, and then once that was under control I now have time to look around and find the next most important problem to solve. Along the way you have to just accept the fact that everything can’t be fixed all at once and embrace the fact that everything is going to be a little bit out of control (and that’s ok)!

