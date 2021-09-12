Michele Bailey of The Blazing Group and My Big Idea: “Know yourself
Know yourself. A strong sense of what your own strengths and weaknesses are will guide your hiring to fill in the gaps for the skills you need in your organization to succeed. While my Managing Partner Eric Marshall and the rest of my management team share the same values, our skillsets and strengths are all quite different. Learn to value people with differing opinions and experience, because they will bring a new perspective to the table which can prove very valuable.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0