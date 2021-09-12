CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could AJ Lee be back in the ring soon?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Since his return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance about two weeks ago, CM Punk has been asked repeatedly why he decided to hit the rings again more than four years after his turbulent farewell to WWE. But now, in an appearance on the 'WFAN's Moose & Maggie' podcast, the Chicago-based athlete has also been asked for an update on wife AJ Lee.

