Giants’ QB Daniel Jones details how he’s improved and plans to take the big Year 3 leap

Opening Statement: Obviously, today is Wednesday. This is really, officially the start of the Denver week. We've got a preview over the last few days with the players and Denver, but today we kind of kept the normal week schedule, jumping straight in. Our focus today is really early down situations. We'll preview a little bit of third down, and then that moves into tomorrow's progression of third down and dipping into the red area a little bit as we get going right there. That's said, obviously starting with this team, it starts with the (Broncos) Head Coach, Vic Fangio, and he's obviously beenone of the top defensive minds for decades in this league, he's had a lot of success. I think his team plays with his identity, that's an aggressive downhill mindset. They play very tough, they play very disciplined, they take opportunities to make plays, they're not looking to get through any situation, they're looking to make home run type plays, I mean, whatever they do. As you go through the coordinators, obviously (Defensive Coordinator Ed) Donatell and Vic have a history together. Ed does a great job with the back end and tying it together, the aggressive fronts and blitzes that Vic puts together. They work together very well. It's been one of the top defenses in the league for some time now. You turn over and you look into the offense, look, (Former Giants Head Coach and Broncos Offensive Coordinator) Pat Shurmur is an outstanding coach. He's done a fantastic job. I have a ton of respect for him as a man, a ton of respect for him as a coach, I've have a lot of respect for what he did for this organization as well, as well as some of the other places I have competed against him. The one thing Pat's going to do is Pat's going to look at your history and he's going to expose some things you've put on tape, so we're be very mindful about not only our own past experience against Pat, but also different times that he's seen this scheme or schemes that are similar to this and things that could be exposed. He does a great job at getting players in matchups, he does a great job of creating explosive plays for players. It starts with the run game with Pat, (he) does a great job of getting this thing downhill, setting up the play action pass game. I think right now, (Broncos Quarterback Teddy) Bridgewater is doing a great job of operating within his offense of making good decisions, facilitating the offense, getting the ball moving consistently going on down, tying in that running back combination they have right there with two talented running backs and obviously they have one of the top, if not the top receiving corps in the entire league. You tie in a bunch of very talented tight ends and right there, they got a skill group who is very tough to match up against for any team in the league. It'll be a great challenge for us this week. As you get into (Broncos Special Team Coordinator) Tom (McMahon) with the special teams, one thing I know about Tom is he is very, very aggressive. I have history personally going against him, so does (Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey) T-Mac and (Assistant Special Teams Coach) Tom Quinn. I think when you know you play against Tom, you got to play against some smoke and mirrors. You've got to be very sound in your assignments, you have to communicate across the board, and there's movement to confuse your blockers on your punt team and your kickoff return. It's about formations to see if they can get you out of whack and make you adjust. He's always setting up the next play, so he'll show you something on one play and he's looking for the fake coming the next time if you don't adjust accordingly. So, in terms of us playing on the same page in all three phases, that's critical to our success this week. We have to have a good week of practice, this is a very good opponent coming in. This is not a team that dips their toe in the water. It's a fast start team that's going to come out swinging. We got to make sure we have a good week of practice from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and carry it over into the game on Sunday. With that all being said, I'll open up to any questions you may have.

