OPINION: Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. - The Attack and Its Aftermath

By Editorial
HuntingtonNews.Net
 4 days ago

The terrorist attack in September did immense damage to life and property, damage which the federal government has compounded with its wartime response, which has come at the expense of the freedom of the American people. The very merit of freedom itself has been called into question. If the terrorists desired to do maximum damage, they would have hoped for just such a response.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

