The Broncos return home Friday night after a hard loss in Orlando last Thursday at the hands of Central Florida. This week Boise State hosts an old friend from their days in the WAC. This will be their very first meeting since 2004, right before UTEP departed for Conference USA along with the Rice, Tulsa and SMU football programs. In their time battling in the WAC, Boise State holds a 5-0 all-time game lead with most of those games ending rather lop-sided. This weeks game could look somewhat similar to those games however, the Miners are saying not so fast. They believe that this year they have a team that can be competitive.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO