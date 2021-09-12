Rockies’ Julian Fernandez throwing 100 mph fastballs, but knows he needs more than that
Julian Fernandez sat in the Rockies dugout at Coors Field talking fastballs. In his major-league debut last Sunday, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound right-hander blew away Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson with a 102.4 mile per hour third-strike fastball. Fernandez’s heater tied for the fourth-fastest pitch in the National League this season, according to StatCast. It also was the highest velocity by a Rockies pitcher in the StatCast era (since 2015).www.denverpost.com
