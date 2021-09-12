CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies’ Julian Fernandez throwing 100 mph fastballs, but knows he needs more than that

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Fernandez sat in the Rockies dugout at Coors Field talking fastballs. In his major-league debut last Sunday, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound right-hander blew away Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson with a 102.4 mile per hour third-strike fastball. Fernandez’s heater tied for the fourth-fastest pitch in the National League this season, according to StatCast. It also was the highest velocity by a Rockies pitcher in the StatCast era (since 2015).

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Good Phight

That was needed: Phillies 6, Rockies 1

The Phillies needed to win this game. They had fallen to 4 1⁄2 games behind the Braves thanks to their impressive ability to not be able to beat bad teams. It’s been a bugaboo for them for a few years now, but with their best shot at the playoffs in a few years happening right now, they are losing chances to make up ground on Atlanta.
MLB
Denver Post

Rockies improve to 5-1 on road trip behind Antonio Senzatela, bullpen

On a rainy night in Georgia, the Rockies’ road resurgence continued. They beat the Braves, 3-2, in 10 innings on Wednesday at Truist Park to improve to 5-1 on the current road trip. Ramiel Tapia’s single up the middle drove in Colton Welker with the winning run. Under the extra-innings...
MLB
Denver Post

Rockies Mailbag: Why doesn’t Colorado starter Jon Gray pitch deeper into games?

Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Patrick, I have noticed that most Colorado starters begin looking into the dugout for help in the fifth inning. It just seems that way every time I watch a start from Jon Gray. He says he wants to be a 200-plus inning guy. To get there he needs to go deeper into games. Do you see him being that kind of guy? And will the Rox really offer him a ton of cash?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Carlos Estevez
Denver Post

Ian Desmond named Rockies’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award for 5th straight year

Ian Desmond has been named the Rockies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the fifth straight year, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The annual award, which started in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award” and was renamed after Clemente’s death in 1972, is given to the player who best represents baseball “through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” The award winner will be announced at a date to be determined.
MLB
Denver Post

Elias Diaz evolving into catcher Rockies have long needed

Finding a sturdy defensive catcher who can handle a pitching staff, hit for power and post a decent batting average has long been the Rockies’ holy grail. With Elias Diaz, they just might have fulfilled their quest. “For me, he has really proven to be a very solid major league...
MLB
Denver Post

Rockies at Braves game postponed because of rain, unplayable field

The Rockies’ chance to sweep the Braves in Atlanta will have to wait. Thursday afternoon’s game was postponed because of rain and unplayable field conditions. There was no word on a possible make-up date. The Braves’ announcement said only that the game will be rescheduled for a later date. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Fastball#San Francisco Giants#Braves#The National League#Statcast#Boise#Marlins#Fangraphs#The Houston Astros#Latin American#Batboy#Dominican Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLB
Action News Jax

Tarp or tossed? Ump says he didn't 'eject' O's grounds crew

Even for baseball fans who've seen everything, this was a bizarre sight: The entire Baltimore Orioles' grounds crew, perched behind the tarp and poised to spring into action as a storm approached, suddenly got told by an umpire to scram. That's how it looked Wednesday night at Camden Yards as...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy