Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with an apparent ankle injury. Jeudy was being tackled by Giants cornerback James Bradberry when his ankle rolled beneath Bradberry as he went down. Jeudy was in obvious pain and could not walk off the field himself. There was no initial word on his status aside from the fact that he was being evaluated for a “lower leg injury.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO