CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The 'megacomet' Bernardinelli-Bernstein is the find of a decade. Here's the discovery explained.

By Meghan Bartels
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein admit they're an unlikely pair of scientists to end up with a record-breaking comet named in their honor. Scientists briefly estimated that Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, as it's now known, was the largest such icy body identified to date, perhaps more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) across. Additional observations have cast that into doubt, but given the "megacomet" a new distinction: it sprouted a tail remarkably far from the sun, suggesting more revelations to come. All told, the object offers astronomers an unprecedented opportunity to watch the antics of a comet.

www.livescience.com

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Neptunian#Space Com#The Dark Energy Survey
Missoulian

Here's when you can see full blue moon this weekend

This weekend is your next chance to catch the rare full blue moon before it again becomes "just a memory" until 2024. A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, rather than the usual three, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. The sky phenomenon has been a cultural muse for music, art and language, such as hit songs "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again" and "Blue Moon," recorded by multiple artists including Elvis Presley, and the saying "once in a blue moon," which describes a rare event.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
gentside.co.uk

This 400-year-old shark is the oldest vertebrate on Earth

A Greenland shark whose age has been estimated at around 400 years has just been identified. This species have roamed the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic for centuries. In 2016, a study published in the journal Science examined the extraordinary longevity of the Greenland shark,...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
Science Focus

Our Universe may have a fifth dimension that would change everything we know about physics

In 1905, Albert Einstein showed in his Special Theory of Relativity that space is intimately connected to time via the cosmic speed limit of light and so, strictly speaking, we live in a Universe with four dimensions of space-time. For everyday purposes however, we think of the Universe in three dimensions of space (north-south, east-west, up-down) and one dimension of time (past-future). In that case, a fifth dimension would be an extra dimension of space.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Signal from Space Is on a 16-Day Cycle. Scientists Just Ruled Out an Explanation

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have captured unprecedented observations of bizarre signals in space, revealing new insights about why some of these unexplained pulses, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), appear to flash in clear periodic patterns. First detected in 2007,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

LiveScience

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy