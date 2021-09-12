CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKCvCHI Quotes: "This week was all about getting back to what we do"

By Sam Kovzan
sportingkc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s done some really good stuff. I’m happy for him that he gets the goal. I know that it was kind of a routine deal. People make mistakes. If you don’t shoot, you don’t score. He got the first one for us and that was a big part of today’s theme: getting the first goal and getting the first goal early. Him doing that for us was good and good for him. For the majority of the game, he played very, very well. He helped us in a lot of little situations. He’s got good instincts to close guys down when they’re turning. All good steps in the right direction.

www.sportingkc.com

