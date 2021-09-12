Ida left a message. How will NJ respond? | Editorial

A recent news report states that Jersey City has paid almost nothing out of the $7.8 million provided by the federal government to give much-needed rental relief to residents and families suffering to make ends meet during the pandemic. Our residents are doing their part to make ends meet and keep a roof over their heads while the mayor and his handpicked city council have no sense of urgency in giving them support that they are entitled to prevent housing displacement or instability.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO