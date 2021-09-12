CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida left a message. How will NJ respond? | Editorial

By Star-Ledger Editorial Board
 11 days ago
Climate change stopped by New Jersey last week and trashed the place. It raised rivers like the Raritan to twice its flood height. It smashed entire Gloucester County neighborhoods with tornados and 150-mph winds. It turned basement flats into death traps in Elizabeth. It triggered gas-fed explosions that obliterated homes and businesses. It literally washed away lives, carrying its victims for miles along vengeful tides. It turned submerged cars into tombs throughout the state. It killed 27 people and displaced thousands.

