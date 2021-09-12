Exasperated and frustrated
“I’ve about had it,” an Arkansas executive told me a few days ago, exasperated by the refusal of many of his coworkers to accept the COVID-19 vaccine that could save them days, weeks of agony, even spare their lives. Whatever the basis of their reluctance – suspicion of the vaccine’s efficacy or fear of its supposed side effects, resentment of government “overreach,” denial of the virus itself or disbelief in its seriousness, possibly indolence – they were exposing themselves and their colleagues (and their families) to an invisible invader that has sickened hundreds of thousands of their fellow Arkansans, many of them fatally. Too, they were damaging the enterprise that employed them, that put food on their tables and paid their mortgages, that provided them with group health insurance that some of them needed as never before. Coronavirus infections had stretched an already stressed staff and promised to thin it still further.www.swtimes.com
