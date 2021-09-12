Learning loss and learning gains

The recently published ACT Aspire exam results confirmed what everyone knew was true: The past year and a half has been rough on kids academically. Students in Arkansas took the end-of-the-year assessments last spring after skipping 2020, and the numbers fell almost across the board. Dr. Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy, found that the percentage of students scoring “ready” or “exceeds ready” fell 12% in math, from 48% in 2019 to 36% in 2021. Fifth graders fell almost 15 points, from 49.17% to 34.6%.