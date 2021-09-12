Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special Is Design Perfection
Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special is the pinnacle of the new Radford Type 62-2 lineup. This revitalized coach building organization has teamed up with Lotus to build a small run of hand-built drivers cars for retro Lotus enthusiasts. To commemorate Lotus’s iconic John Player Special black and gold livery from its 1970s Formula One car Radford is introducing the Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special at the Goodwood Revival this coming weekend.www.motor1.com
