Browns' Odell Beckham: Week 1 status TBD
The Browns want to see how Beckham (knee) feels prior to the game before determining his status for Sunday's season opener against Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that the wideout is trending toward playing, but he notes that such an outcome hinges on Beckham -- who was limited at practice this past week -- avoiding any pre-game issues. Confirmation of Beckham's Week 1 status, either way, is slated to arrive upon the release of Cleveland's inactive list in advance of the team's 4:25 ET kickoff.www.cbssports.com
