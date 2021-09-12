Tunisia's President Says Constitution Must Be Amended

The Taliban coup came in August, but the hangover will last for months, perhaps years and will set the geopolitical agenda. If Brussels wants to continue to have influence in the region, it has no choice but to establish contacts with the new government. With this message, Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, has gone to the European Parliament, where he appeared this Tuesday in front of MEPs for the first time since what he has called the “Afghan summer”: a “tragedy” that it has been a “setback” for the West with the ability to redesign the world chessboard. And from which “lessons must be drawn.” Among them, perhaps the most relevant, is that it is not enough to bring soldiers to a country to change it. “It is much more difficult than the president [estadounidense George W.] Bush imagined ”.

