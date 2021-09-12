CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia's President Says Constitution Must Be Amended

By Aymen Jamly, Francoise Kadri
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to form a new government and said the constitution should be amended, weeks after he sacked his premier and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup. Speaking to two television channels after a late Saturday evening stroll in central Tunis, Saied...

www.ibtimes.com

Josep Borrell
Kais Saied
