CLEVELAND — When a number of hospital systems have announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees, two of northeast Ohio’s largest hospital systems waited. Following an announcement by President Joe Biden, employees at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals could soon be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Thursday, Biden announced plans to require health care workers nationwide to become vaccinated against COVID-19. He also announced that workers for companies with 100 employees or more would be required to either seek weekly COVID-19 testing or become vaccinated.

