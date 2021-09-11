CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WATCH VIDEO | Remembering the Heroes of Flight 93

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Cumberland Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTO GALLERY | WATCH VIDEO | Bush: 40 heroes' sacrifice a lesson that can't be forgotten; Families urge nation to 'strive to be worthy' in divided times. Standing on the memorial ground where Flight 93 crashed 20 years ago, former President George W Bush urged America to remember more than just the memory of the heroes who fought back in the sky that day – but also their legacy of selflessness that can still help unite the country today.

www.times-news.com

The Tribune-Democrat

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Standing on the memorial ground where Flight 93 crashed 20 years ago, former President George W. Bush urged America to remember not only the memory of the heroes who fought back in the sky that day – but also their legacy of selflessness that can still help unite the country today.
SHANKSVILLE, PA
