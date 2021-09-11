WATCH VIDEO | Remembering the Heroes of Flight 93

For the better part of the last 20 years I would reflect on 9/11 through the lens of my job. By the fall of 2001, I was already a Marine Corps infantry sergeant deployed to the Mediterranean for six months aboard a US Navy ship. On September 11th, 2001 I was conducting peacekeeping operations in Kosovo. That first day was especially significant for me, not because I saw it happening live (I didn't actually see the videos for a few days because the remote location where I was located didn't have a TV), but rather because it was the first time I heard celebratory gunfire overseas as a number of foreign people celebrated our tragedy. For the next 17 years and until my 20-year career in the Marine Corps was completed, I would think back to that day and question if I was doing everything I could to protect our nation, to keep events like that from happening again.

