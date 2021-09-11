WATCH VIDEO | Remembering the Heroes of Flight 93
Bush: 40 heroes' sacrifice a lesson that can't be forgotten; Families urge nation to 'strive to be worthy' in divided times. Standing on the memorial ground where Flight 93 crashed 20 years ago, former President George W Bush urged America to remember more than just the memory of the heroes who fought back in the sky that day – but also their legacy of selflessness that can still help unite the country today.
