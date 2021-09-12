CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

By Megan White
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carlin Formula 2 driver was let go from the Williams Driver Academy earlier this season, having been with the team since 2019, when he was also dropped by Red Bull. The 22-year-old says there wouldn’t have been an F1 drive for him with the Grove outfit next year anyway after the renewal of Nicholas Latifi’s contract, but was unable to give details on his Williams exit, although he said there were a “number of reasons.”

