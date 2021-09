After a fatal helicopter crash left five U.S. Navy Sailors dead, officials have now released what could have caused the accident. On August 31, an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crashed into the USS Abraham Lincoln while on landing approach. A new report indicates the aircraft was violently shaking side to side. This could be due to an imbalance in the rotor blades, making the main rotor hit the deck of the carrier, according to the Department of Defense.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO