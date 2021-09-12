Joseph David Galvin, 84, of Hayward and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Sept. 5, 2021. Joseph was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Chicago to Honora (Nonie) and Joseph X. Galvin. He grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago and went to St. Philip Neri Catholic School, the same school where his mother taught. He graduated from Chicago's St. Ignatius High School and received his bachelor of arts degree from University of Notre Dame. Joseph married Mary Margaret Ross on Jan. 20, 1962.