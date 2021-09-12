Parents of 5 Children Including Newborn Die 2 Weeks Apart From COVID

A grandmother left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down after contracting Covid should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled.The woman in her 50s, who was overweight and had underlying health conditions, was admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid in late 2020.Specialists treating her at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, said her life-support treatment should end but her family disagreed and wanted to give her more time.She is unable to speak and is on a ventilator.Mr Justice Hayden considered the evidence at a trial in the Court of Protection where he heard from both doctors and the patient’s children...

