Family Relationships

Parents of 5 Children Including Newborn Die 2 Weeks Apart From COVID

By Anders Anglesey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel and Davy Macias never met their newborn baby girl who was delivered while they were in an intensive care unit.

Comments / 1041

Jiohdee El-Amin
4d ago

If the vaccine really works then why are there as many cases now as there were last year BEFORE the vaccine was available? They can't blame the unvaccinated forever

Reply(239)
228
Glenda Hobbs Flowers
4d ago

Condolences to the family🙏🏻❤Just because you have been vaccinated doesn't mean it covers the Delta variant. I've had one vaccine but I'm still careful in public.

Reply(125)
138
Rochelle Alford
4d ago

I'll take my chances with the professionals who know more than I do, and probably most of us. The disease is agonizingly pain full. not getting vaccinated is putting yourself and others at a higher risk level.I didn't understand the polio vaccine or MMR. BUT my kids got them because I wanted to protect their health and my peace of mind.I sometimes people reject common sense decisions due to laziness and preoccupation with having fun. Just saying.

Reply(29)
93
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
GEORGIA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
NAPLES, FL
California State
whdh.com

‘Like walking into a horror film’: Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 returns home to find husband dead from virus

(WHDH) — A woman who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications recently returned home after being discharged and found her husband dead from the virus. Lisa Steadman, of Polk County, Florida, told WTVT-TV that she thought was going to die in the hospital as she battled the virus but she ultimately overcame her health complications and was deemed OK to return home.
RELATIONSHIPS
wbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
RELATIONSHIPS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Dallas' Baylor University Medical Center. He had COVID-19, and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in north central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
DALLAS, TX
insideedition.com

Newborn Is Carried Behind Casket of Mother Who Died of COVID-19 After Giving Birth

An unvaccinated mother from Ireland who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant died unexpectedly two weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, according to a published report. Samantha Willis, 35, died on Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital in Co. Derry in Northern Ireland, after a 16-day battle with the...
WORLD
The Independent

Woman left brain-damaged and paralysed by Covid should be allowed to die, judge rules

A grandmother left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down after contracting Covid should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled.The woman in her 50s, who was overweight and had underlying health conditions, was admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid in late 2020.Specialists treating her at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, said her life-support treatment should end but her family disagreed and wanted to give her more time.She is unable to speak and is on a ventilator.Mr Justice Hayden considered the evidence at a trial in the Court of Protection where he heard from both doctors and the patient’s children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
