Parents of 5 Children Including Newborn Die 2 Weeks Apart From COVID
Daniel and Davy Macias never met their newborn baby girl who was delivered while they were in an intensive care unit.www.newsweek.com
Daniel and Davy Macias never met their newborn baby girl who was delivered while they were in an intensive care unit.www.newsweek.com
If the vaccine really works then why are there as many cases now as there were last year BEFORE the vaccine was available? They can't blame the unvaccinated forever
Condolences to the family🙏🏻❤Just because you have been vaccinated doesn't mean it covers the Delta variant. I've had one vaccine but I'm still careful in public.
I'll take my chances with the professionals who know more than I do, and probably most of us. The disease is agonizingly pain full. not getting vaccinated is putting yourself and others at a higher risk level.I didn't understand the polio vaccine or MMR. BUT my kids got them because I wanted to protect their health and my peace of mind.I sometimes people reject common sense decisions due to laziness and preoccupation with having fun. Just saying.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1041