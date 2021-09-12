Fall-like finish to the weekend

After a warm Saturday, it will be a fall-like finish to our weekend:. Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 70. Scattered showers or a thunderstorms are also possible, but there should be a bit of clearing late in the day, especially north. Tonight will partly...
Warmer-than-average temperatures should dominate much of the Southwest, Plains and East this fall. December, however, could trend colder than average in parts of the East. A second La Niña and potential blocking Arctic high pressure could play important roles. Warmer-than-average temperatures should dominate much of the country this fall, but...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Keep the rain gear close. Rain will become less persistent, but it isn’t going away completely. Rain will gradually diminish this evening, leaving us beneath a blanket of clouds overnight. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with occasional light rain. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees. Rainfall amounts through midnight Thursday night will be less than a quarter-inch along and north of I-20. Higher amounts of a half-inch to an inch are possible south of I-20.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep it dry tonight with a few clouds and some patches of fog in low-lying areas and near bodies of water. Lows tonight will get down into the 60s again. Friday features a small afternoon storm chance thanks to the leading edge of remnant moisture...
How would you feel about a little bit of moisture this weekend, Humboldt? The fine folks at our local arm of the National Weather Service tell us to expect a bit of rain, more so the farther north you are. “Rain is expected starting Saturday morning and spreading south across...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time Anchorage fell to near-freezing conditions was in early May when there were still pockets of snow across Southcentral. Back then, temperatures were still easily falling near or below freezing, but temperatures have been on the warmer side since then. However, that changes this weekend as the coldest air of the season looks to settle into Southcentral. This will potentially bring the first widespread frost or freeze of the season across Southcentral, with the valley seeing the better shot of below-freezing temperatures. Before that colder air arrives though, we’ve got to get rid of the clouds and the rain that continue to impact the region.
Comments / 0