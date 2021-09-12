Fall-like finish to the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time Anchorage fell to near-freezing conditions was in early May when there were still pockets of snow across Southcentral. Back then, temperatures were still easily falling near or below freezing, but temperatures have been on the warmer side since then. However, that changes this weekend as the coldest air of the season looks to settle into Southcentral. This will potentially bring the first widespread frost or freeze of the season across Southcentral, with the valley seeing the better shot of below-freezing temperatures. Before that colder air arrives though, we’ve got to get rid of the clouds and the rain that continue to impact the region.

8 HOURS AGO