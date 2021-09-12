Tour the Mid Century Features of a 1951 Ranch

“New Beginnings” is the theme of this year’s Reston Home Tour, and it couldn’t be more true for me and my husband! After decades of moving around (including in our childhood years), we were drawn to Reston because of the sense of community, diversity, and, of course, the lakes and sense of nature (all the while being right on the doorstep of Washington, D.C.). Now, we’ve finally carved out our own little piece of Reston to call home and are delighted to be part of this year’s home tour and share it with you.

