20/9+11 hindsight: Simple, emotional ceremony commemorates 9/11 anniversary

For some, it happened literally a lifetime ago. For others, it’s still so fresh they feel their emotions as strongly as they did two decades ago. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, an unprecedented day that saw the United States assaulted on her home soil. Suicide attacks plowed a jumbo jet into the Pentagon, saw the passengers of Flight 93 rally and give their lives to prevent another from hitting its target, and then the impossible happened.