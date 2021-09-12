Motley Fool: Amazon.com of Latin America still has plenty of room for growth
MercadoLibre, often referred to as “the Amazon.com of Latin America,” is the leader in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. The company, which was co-founded in Argentina in 1999 by Marcos Galperin, Hernan Kazah and Stelleo Tolda, has reported phenomenal revenue growth for a long time, and investors have reaped the rewards. Over the last five years, revenue has grown more than 500%, with shares rising around 950% in that period. If you think it’s too late to jump on board, consider its recent performance: In the second quarter, currency-neutral revenue doubled over year-ago levels.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0