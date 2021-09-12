CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool: Amazon.com of Latin America still has plenty of room for growth

Cover picture for the articleMercadoLibre, often referred to as “the Amazon.com of Latin America,” is the leader in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. The company, which was co-founded in Argentina in 1999 by Marcos Galperin, Hernan Kazah and Stelleo Tolda, has reported phenomenal revenue growth for a long time, and investors have reaped the rewards. Over the last five years, revenue has grown more than 500%, with shares rising around 950% in that period. If you think it’s too late to jump on board, consider its recent performance: In the second quarter, currency-neutral revenue doubled over year-ago levels.

