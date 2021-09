Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam journey between Atlantic and Pacific oceans on seven voyages. SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Panama Canal has been called one of humankind's greatest engineering achievements, and for the 2022-23 cruise season four Holland America Line ships will feature itineraries that include a full transit between Atlantic and Pacific oceans. On board, guests get a front-row seat on the eight-hour daylight journey through the Panama Canal, often cited as a rite-of-passage experience by avid cruisers.

