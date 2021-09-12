CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charitable giving after a natural disaster or tragedy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disaster or tragedy, people want to help, and that often means contributing to fundraisers to aid the survivors and families of victims. Scammers often take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors. And sometimes campaigns are set up by well-meaning individuals who may not be able to deliver on promised relief activities.

