Chicago police and the FBI are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who beat another man at a CTA station in Uptown last month and yelled a racial slur at him. The attack happened on Aug. 15 when the suspect followed a 30-year-old man into the Argyle station on the CTA Red Line and struck him in the head from behind, causing him to fall, according to police and an alert from the FBI.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO