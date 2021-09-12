1 dead, 4 injured in string of St. Louis shootings early Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A string of shootings across St. Louis left one person dead and four others wounded early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce between 11th and 10th Streets. Police said a 19-year-old man had got into an argument with an unidentified suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the teen in his torso. A 17-year-old girl was also shot in her arm.