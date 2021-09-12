CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New owner of Victoria rest home seeks input on future of facility

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
The new owner of the Victoria St. John’s Rest Home will hold an open house and public meeting to gain community input on use of the building and grounds. Jeff Pfeifer will open the rest home to the public at 5:30 pm Tuesday for anyone interested in walking through the facility. The community meeting will start at 6:30 pm at the rest home. Pfeifer is seeking input on potential uses for the property, concerns regarding needed changes to the property, and unique features of the property that should be preserved.

hayspost.com

