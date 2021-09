This is the second part of our two part series as we explore the rise of salmon farming in Midcoast and Downeast Maine. Last week, Rebecca Alley took a look at American Aquafarms proposed in ocean salmon pens at two locations in Frenchman Bay. For this episode, Tyler Curtis-Southard will take you to Waldo County, where Nordic Aquafarms is planning to create a facility in Belfast that would raise live salmon, a project that has met some hurdles along the way. You’ll hear from two local journalists that have been covering this story and hear from some members of the community as they voice support and opposition to this salmon farm.

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO