Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer. The left-wing unseated a centre-right coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg since 2013. "We waited, we hoped, and we have worked so hard, and now we can finally say it: We did it!," Store, in all likelihood the next prime minister, told cheering supporters after Solberg conceded defeat. The five left-wing opposition parties were projected to win 100 of the 169 seats in parliament.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO