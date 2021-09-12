CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Rivian R1S: A Budget-Friendly Mercedes G Wagon EQG

By Henry Cesari
 4 days ago
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a radical new electric G Wagon. The EQG is an instant classic. This SUV retains the rugged look of the original G Wagon while adding quad-motor electric performance and retro-futuristic LED lighting. But the electric G Wagon is likely years from production and will almost certainly cost more than the $120,000 ICE G-Class. In the meantime, the 2022 Rivian R1S electric SUV has comparable performance, build-quality, and is already becoming an icon. Best of all, the new Rivian SUV starts at just $70,000.

