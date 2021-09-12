2022 Rivian R1S: A Budget-Friendly Mercedes G Wagon EQG

Over several decades the Mercedes-Benz G-class built a reputation as an all-conquering off-roader before becoming a six-figure status symbol for celebrities. Now, with the automotive landscape shifting away from gas-powered cars, the G-class is spawning the all-electric EQG. So far Mercedes has only shown the Concept EQG, which it refers to as a “near-production study.” The EQG retains the classic boxy styling of the G-class, and Mercedes says that the EQG will continue to be an extremely capable all-terrain vehicle. The 2024 Mercedes EQG is expected to have four electric motors, one per wheel, and will integrate its batteries into an old-school, robust ladder frame.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO