Pope Francis has visited Hungary at the beginning of his first major foreign outing since his surgery in the summer, where he met the right-wing leader Viktor Orban.The pontiff, who underwent an intestinal procedure in July, performed mass in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square to mark the end of a major Catholic conference taking place in the city – urging congregants to open their arms to everyone, in an apparent veiled criticism of Mr Orban’s migration policies.He also met Hungarian religious figures and the country’s political leaders during a brief stopover ahead of his main four-day sojourn in Slovakia.The Vatican and...

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO