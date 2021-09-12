CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unwavering resilience': Zeeland East senior goes from tragedy to triumph in America

Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND — Cebe Hunderman commands attention each time he steps on the football field for Zeeland East. Opponents must prepare for his electric playmaking, which was evident in week one with 196 yards and two scores in their win over Warren Woods Tower. Teammates and coaches marvel at watching him fly around the field, always with a big grin under his facemask, because they know everything he’s faced off the field in just 18 years of life.

www.hollandsentinel.com

