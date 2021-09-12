CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers at Saints: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 1

cheeseheadtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Saints (which is the first time we've ever been able to say that) and kick off the 2021 season!. The last time they played was week 3 of last season when the Packers took advantage of an empty Superdome to win a close one 37-30. With Davante Adams injured, Allen Lazard had his best game as a pro, catching 6 balls for 146 yards and a TD (plus drawing pass interference on 3rd and 15 to keep the Packers alive on a 4th quarter touchdown drive).

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Unlikely to play Monday

Kamara isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Jaguars, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Coach Sean Payton revealed late last week that certain unnamed starters who didn't play in the exhibition opener would make an appearance in preseason Week 2. Kamara was among those players, but because he isn't suited up in pregame warmups he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field Monday. Payton is on the brink of revealing the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1, and when that decision is made a key skill player like Kamara likely won't risk getting nicked up in the preseason finale Saturday versus the Cardinals.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Packers#American Football
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Clear Message For Everyone

Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to the football world on his Instagram Story on Wednesday evening. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason. Rodgers was rumored to want a trade and there was plenty of speculation about the reason why. Some suggested that Rodgers’ relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t the greatest.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints Injuries: Erik McCoy, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport updates

Despite a dominant opening week win, injuries have already taken their toll on the Saints. Starting center Erik McCoy left the Packers game early Sunday, and now he could miss more time with a calf strain. New Orleans worked out ex-Chiefs center Austin Reiter in anticipation of filling the void...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints are one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL because no one is completely sure what to expect from them. The defense should rank in the top half of the league and the offensive line should be in the Top 10. Those two things usually make a playoff team, but the rest of the offense is up in the air.
NFL
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 2

One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 2. (Note: All defense mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zeise is Right: Uninterested Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Jordan Love

Welcome to the first edition of Zeise is Right, a weekly wrap of the NFL weekend that will combine some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy