10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brigitte Kali Canales

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a professional actress might seem like one of the most glamorous jobs in the world, but in reality, it can be very challenging and only a small percentage of people actually make it. Brigitte Kali Canales is thankful to be a part of that group. She has been in the business for well over 10 years and during that time she has managed to rack up 30 acting credits. From the big screen to the small screen, she has shown that she has what it takes to light it up no matter how small her role is. While she’s already accomplished a lot of cool things, the best is still yet to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brigitte Kali Canales.

