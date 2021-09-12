CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Roundup: The Return of Ronaldo; Aaron Judge's Clutch Night; Florida State Stinks

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc3bc_0btfk0KB00

... One of the Biggest volcanic eruptions ever ... Small but mighty group of Hispanic-Latino football coaches paving way for more opportunities ... Kyle Schwarber on opportunities past and present ... Vita Vea is a uniquely terrifying experience ... Unvaccinated NFL free agents have little or no chance of getting another chance ... Kacey Musgraves can do no wrong ... Republican governors increasingly upset with the vaccine ... Allison Payne, local news icon, dies at 57 ... Marking the 20 years since 9-11 .... Aaron Judge played hero for the New York Yankees ... Evander Holyfield boxing match turns into complete circus in 10 seconds .... SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit ...

Hard Rock Cat used up one of its nine lives and became an instant legend in Miami. [The Big Lead]

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Manchester United debut. [Sports Illustrated]

Here's what you need to know about the Mu variant. [Grand Rapids Press]

Imagine being this excited to see Tyler Herro. Tough scene.

The embarrassment continues for Florida State.

Caamp — By and By

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Slo-Mo Video of Sean Murphy-Bunting's Arm Injury Is Gruesome

Sean Murphy-Bunting is currently dealing with a nasty injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback suffered a right arm injury in the first quarter of his team's Thursday night opener against the Dallas Cowboys. And boy did it look brutal. The injury came on a play where Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb...
NFL
The Big Lead

Were the Cowboys Screwed By a Missed Offensive Pass Interference Call?

The sports world was thrown into a frenzy Thursday night thanks to a no-call late in the NFL's opening game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have benefited from a missed call that ended up leading to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. So did the Cowboys get screwed? Let's examine the play.
NFL
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s comments on dizziness seem worrisome

Aaron Judge was removed from the New York Yankees‘ thriller against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball due to dizziness, which many believed was the result of a collision with the wall coupled with a diving effort on Saturday night. We’re still unsure and we don’t have any answers, but...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s giant value to Yankees is undeniable

Aaron Judge stepped out of the Yankee Stadium dugout and toward the batting cage, speaking softly and carrying a very big stick. Judge might appear huge on TV, but to see him live on the field is to remember that at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, he is five inches taller and 67 pounds heavier than the giant whose presence filled the old ballpark like no other: Babe Ruth.
NFL
610 Sports Radio

Aaron Judge leaves Sunday's Subway Series finale due to dizziness

Aaron Judge left Sunday’s Subway Series finale in the third inning due to dizziness. “He felt it a little bit in his first at-bat there, and it just kind of stayed with him over the next couple innings,” manager Aaron Boone told ESPN during his in-game interview in the bottom of the fourth. “He wanted to keep going through it, but we didn’t want to put him in danger. Hopefully it’s something that subsides in a little bit here, and we can get him back in there tomorrow.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Allison Payne
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Aaron Judge
audacy.com

Aaron Judge returns to Yankees lineup Monday after leaving Sunday's game early

Aaron Judge is back in the Yankees’ starting lineup for Monday afternoon’s makeup game with the Twins, not even 18 hours after he left Sunday’s Subway Series finale due to dizziness. According to manager Aaron Boone, Judge felt a little dizzy during his first at-bat Sunday – the trainers came...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The evolution of Aaron Judge in the batter’s box

There’s no doubting that the 2017 campaign is still the gold standard when it comes to Aaron Judge. He hit 52 homers during that breakout season, with a 1.049 OPS and an 18.7-percent walk rate. He slugged over .600, reached base more than 40 percent of the time, and his wRC+ hit 174 back then — by far the best mark of his career.
MLB
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Football#Hispanic Latino#Republican#The New York Yankees#Grand Rapids Press
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving News

The Brooklyn Nets probably aren’t going to trade Kyrie Irving, but if they ever did, the All-Star point guard would just retire. That’s what FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright is saying, anyway. The basketball pundit reported on Wednesday that while there are some Irving trades that might make sense, they...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Skip Bayless reveals ‘closest’ thing to Michael Jordan … and it’s not Kobe Bryant or LeBron James

Skip Bayless just never gets short when it comes to hot takes, but his latest one could draw the ire of a whole NBA fanbase in the Los Angeles Lakers. When talking about Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and his ability to defend, score and take over games, Bayless just couldn’t help but compare him to Michael Jordan. While he did acknowledge that Kobe Bryant is the closest to His Airness when it comes to similarities in playing style, the FOX Sports commentator thinks Leonard has more Jordan genes in him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers signing former Rockets wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to bring on one more player ahead of the new season. This development comes amid LA having just one final spot available for their 15-man roster. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, former Houston Rockets swingman Cameron Oliver is set...
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy