Choices to make: Jump on husband’s maximizing bandwagon?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner and I have recently begun running, which feels huge for me because I haven’t ran since high school. As a reward for my progress, I usually stop by a local tea shop and buy an iced tea, which is never more than $5. This really bothers my partner, who has suggested that I should just bring my own tea on my runs and save some money. But it’s just not the same, and I have plenty of room in my budget to account for the occasional dopamine rush I get from my midrun tea habit. To be clear, they are not worried that the drink is unhealthy or that it costs too much (I pay with my own money); they’re just not comfortable with my preference to buy something to motivate my exercise, no matter how small it is. What’s a girl to do?

