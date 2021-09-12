CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Choices to make: Jump on husband’s maximizing bandwagon?

By Tom Margenau
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI probably have written more than 100 columns about the obsession older adults have with “maximizing” their Social Security retirement benefits. I’m not going to get into that issue today. I personally don’t think it’s always the right move. But if you’re determined to employ these alleged strategies (which almost always mean delay-ing starting your benefits as long as possible), then go ahead and do it. Then hope you just live long enough to beat the system!

