Riley: Mentz area once a hotbed for cigars
In 1882, the New York State Experiment Station wrote that, “Perhaps no crop grown in our State gives better rewards for careful management than tobacco.” In the late 1800s, tobacco was a major crop, especially in Oswego and Chemung river valleys. In 1864, 13 million pounds of tobacco were grown in New York. Tobacco was a high value crop, and even a small plot could help to pay the bills for a year. The leaves of the plant need to be dried in special barns that often had a cupola and some type of doors or slots that could be opened to allow ventilation while keeping the crop safe from the rain.auburnpub.com
