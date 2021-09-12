Mudvayne Returned To The Stage For Their First Live Show In Over A Decade
Mudvayne returned to the stage tonight, September 11th for their first live show since the fall of 2009. The reunited outfit performed a setlist that spanned much of their career with frontman Chad Gray notably back to wearing full makeup during the band’s time on stage. Tonight’s set took place at the ‘Inkcarceration Festival‘ at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH and initial fan-filmed footage from it can be found below.www.theprp.com
