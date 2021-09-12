CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Mudvayne Returned To The Stage For Their First Live Show In Over A Decade

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMudvayne returned to the stage tonight, September 11th for their first live show since the fall of 2009. The reunited outfit performed a setlist that spanned much of their career with frontman Chad Gray notably back to wearing full makeup during the band’s time on stage. Tonight’s set took place at the ‘Inkcarceration Festival‘ at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH and initial fan-filmed footage from it can be found below.

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
Mansfield, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Mansfield, OH
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Gray
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy